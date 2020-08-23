Nancy C. Bruckner December 5, 1949-August 20, 2020 Nancy C. Bruckner, age 70, of Warriors Mark died peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1949 in Altoona, the daughter of Eugene and Miriam (Umholtz) Eyer. On April 29, 1980 in Centre Hall she married Wolfgang Bruckner who survives. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Wolfgang E. Bruckner of Chicago; a daughter, Paula Bruckner of Camp Hill; seven step grandchildren; sisters Susan Querry and Diane Babe, both of Tyrone; brothers Delbert Eyer of Blacksburg, VA, Kenneth Eyer of Tyrone, and Gary Eyer of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. She graduated from Tyrone Area High School in 1967, graduated from Penn State in 1971, and received her Masters Degree from Penn State in 1975. She retired from the Keystone Central School District as an elementary school counselor in 2014. There will be no services. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bald Eagle Boys Camp online at baldeagleboyscamp.org
or by mail to 1077 Wilderness Trail, Mill Hall, PA 17751. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.