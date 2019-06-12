Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Hrabowenski. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy C. Hrabowenski January 27, 1937 June 10, 2019 Nancy C. Hrabowenski, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Wood, PA, on January 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Grace E. (Hawley) Burke. On May 9, 1959, in Wood, PA, she married her beloved husband, Nicholas Hrabowenski, who survives her at home, sharing 60 years of marriage together. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Robertsdale High School. She dedicated her life to taking care of her marriage, family, and home. In addition to her husband, Nicholas, she is survived by their two daughters, Dedra Reitz (Thomas) and Dara Harper (John), all of Bellefonte; and three grandchildren, Casey Weaver, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Abigail and Sophia Harper, both of Bellefonte. Also surviving is one brother, William Burke (Dorothy), of Bel Air, Maryland. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Nick Hrabowenski, who passed away on November 17, 1996, and two brothers, Terry Burke and Jerry Burke. Nancy enjoyed quilting. She especially loved traveling and visiting family whenever possible. Friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 12pm-1pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Schencks Cemetery in Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Bellefonte Performing Arts Boosters at 318 North Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

