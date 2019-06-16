Nancy G. Graves September 12, 1928June 13, 2019 Nancy G. Graves, 90, of State College died June 13, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born September 12, 1928 in New Cumberland, PA she was the daughter of the late Owen P. and Floy (Baker) Greenawalt. On March 24, 1951 in New Cumberland she married Herbert C. Graves, III, who survives in State College. Nancy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a 1950 graduate of Penn State and was an avid supporter of the University. She is survived by her husband, Herbert; two daughters, Suzan Graves (Larry Kruchten) of Middleton, WI and Cyndee Graves of State College; one son, Chip Graves (David Kearney) of San Francisco; brother, Robert Greenawalt of Henderson, NV, two grandchildren, Philip "Wren Graves" Kruchten (Angela Jensen) of Chicago, IL and Peter Kruchten of Middleton, WI and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Trish Jensen on February 17, 2014; a sister, Dorothy Shenk; and a brother Richard Greenawalt. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10 AM until noon at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner Street, State College, PA. Entombment in Centre County Memorial Park will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Penn State Health and Human Development, 325 Health and Human Development Bldg., University Park, PA 16802. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 16, 2019