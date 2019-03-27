Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy G. Ulta. View Sign

Nancy G. Ulba April 10, 1980 March 21, 2019 Nancy G. Ulba, 38, of State College, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019 at her home. Born on April 10, 1980 in Easton, Pa., she was the daughter of Victor Ulba, Jr., and Margaret McCarthy Ulba. Nancy was a teacher at Mount Nittany Elementary School in State College, Pa. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Penn State University and her Master's degree from George Washington University. She was an avid Penn State athletic fan. Nancy was a member of PESA, State College Area Education Association. Nancy previously taught in Washington D.C. at Shepherd's Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Victor Ulba, III, of Wind Gap, Pa., and her beloved dog Duke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave. Palmer Twp., Pa. Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Palmer Twp., Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy, to the Mount Nittany Elementary School, 700 Brandywine Dr. State College, Pa. 16801. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with her arrangements.

