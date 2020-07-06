Nancy Hall Wilson February 1, 1942-April 16, 2020 Nancy Hall Wilson, formerly of Boalsburg, passed away on April 16, 2020. Nancy was born on February 1, 1942, in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of the late Clayton and Anne Maslo Hall. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1959 and attended Mercyhurst College, Niagara University and graduated from Clarion University in 1985. Nancy resided in Clarion, PA, until 1986 when she relocated to the State College area. While living in Clarion, she was active in the Clarion Community Theater, Clarion University Women's Club, the Campus Ministry Advisory Board and was chairman of the Community Pre-school. After moving to State College, she sang with the State College Choral Society for almost 25 years and was music manager for that organization. Nancy always had a love for reading, music, art, theater and children. Nancy worked for Head Start, Even Start and eventually for the Penn State Cooperative Extension Better Kid Care Program. She retired from there after 17 years of service. Nancy is survived by her children: Laura Wilson of Midvale, Utah, Kathryn Djouallah of Los Angeles , CA, and Mark Wilson (Heather) of Huntingdon, PA. Also surviving are grandchildren: Olivia Wilson, Tabor Harvey, Mariah Reihart, Cheyenne Stanley, her brother John (Mary Ellen) of Parrish, FL, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service later in the summer. Burial will be in Boalsburg at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Church or the House of Care in State College.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store