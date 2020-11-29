Nancy I Stern
January 8, 1950 - November 26, 2020
Clarence, Pennsylvania - Nancy I. Stern, 70, of Clarence, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. Born on January 8, 1950, in Burnside Township, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary S. (Burfield) Collar. On September 25, 1976, in Felton, PA, she married John F. Stern. John passed away on April 23, 2003.
Nancy attended the Bald Eagle Area High School. She was a Custodian at the Red Lion Area School District for over 30 years, retiring in 2002.
Nancy was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed crocheting, working with crafts, woodworking was her favorite, painting, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved to just get in the car and go for rides, especially to the Bald Eagle State Park in Howard. She really enjoyed watching all the boats and people waterskiing.
Nancy is survived by her four sisters: Violet Blair of Moshannon, Milly Stasko of Moshannon, Dorothy "Dottie" Collar of Moshannon, and Barbara Lucas of Vero Beach, FL. The Good Lord did not bless Nancy and John with children, but He did bless them with numerous nieces and nephews. She was extremely close to her nieces Mary and Lisa, who were Nancy's caregivers and made it possible for her to stay at her home. Nancy was extremely thankful to both.
Along with her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by four brothers: Arnold "Sonny", Jerry, John, and Emery, and by seven sisters: Alice, Vivian, Martha, Mary, Joyce, Rose, and Elva.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will be at Askey Cemetery in Snow Shoe Township.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Snow Shoe EMS, PO Box 271, Snow Shoe, PA 16874 or to the Moshannon United Methodist Church, PO Box 104, Moshannon, PA 16859.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
