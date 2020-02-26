Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane Seeger Hale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jane Seeger Hale January 9, 1933 ~ February 24, 2020 Nancy Jane Seeger Hale, 87, entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born January 9, 1933 in Bellefonte to the late Gerald C. and Rachel L. Seeger of Port Matilda. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Warren D. Hale of York; six children and spouses--Warren Jr. (Diane), Kristin (Jeff), Lauren (Roy), Michael (Vicki), Todd (Racheal), and Evy Jo (Tim); grandchildren Teresa, Christopher (Becca), Jeremy (Abbey), Robin, Roy, Tyler (Lauren) , Alan, Madison, Alexis, TJ, Chloe, Randy (Jen), and Michelle (Mike); great grandchildren Joy, Grayson, Sebastian, Deion, Akira, and Dakota; brother Alan (Goldie); sisters-in-law Freda and Betty and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Gerald C. Jr and Hensel Roy. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Port Matilda United Methodist Church, 209 S. Main St., Port Matilda, PA 16870. Friends will be received from 11 until the time of services at 12. Interment will follow at Grays Cemetery, 1037 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

