Nancy L. Confer

Nancy L. Confer June 8, 1922September 20, 2019 Nancy L. Confer, 97, of Howard, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born on June 8, 1922, in Tampa, FL, she was the only child of Willard L. and Sydney C. (Fletcher) Stauffer. On September 24, 1943, in Altoona, she married Harold H. Confer. Harold passed away on September 15, 1974. Nancy was a 1940 graduate of Howard High School and a 1943 graduate of Altoona School of Nursing, where she earned her RN degree. She worked as an RN at both Centre Community Hospital and Mount Nittany Medical Center, retiring in 1988 after 33 years of service. Nancy was member of the Howard United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the American Nursing Association for many years. On many occasions, she gave guided tours at the Curtin Village. She was active in the RSVP Program, Past President of the Senior Citizens Group in Howard, and in the United Methodist Women. She volunteered at various charities throughout the Howard area. She tutored several students in English as a second language. Nancy loved to travel, read, and garden. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her five children; Willard A. "Andy" Confer and his wife, Barbara, of Austin, TX, Sydney C. Sayers and her husband, Foster, Jr, of Howard, Arlene M. Dye and her husband, Bruce, of Upper Sandusky, OH, Cheryl A. Reed and her husband, Dan, of Howard, and Everett L. Confer of New Haven IN. Also surviving is her daughter in-law, Carol Confer of Mill Hall, 18 grandchildren, 30-plus great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews from her husband's side of family. Along with her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Gary A. Confer and granddaughter, Jaime VanOrden. Public visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10-12 noon at the Howard United Methodist Church, Main St, Howard. Funeral services will be at 12 noon at the church with Pastor Craig Rose officiating. Burial will be at Schenck's Cemetery in Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Howard United Methodist Church, PO Box 257, Howard, PA 16841 or to the UPMC Hospice, 201 Chestnut Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601.

