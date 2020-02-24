Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy M. Mark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy M. Mark Nancy M. Mark, 82, State College, formerly of Scranton, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Her husband is William D. Mark. Born in Scranton, Nancy is the daughter of the late Eugene and Marion Bartle McCarthy. Nancy was educated in North Scranton Junior High School and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and received her B.A. from Marywood College. Nancy taught in several school districts before becoming a math teacher at West Scranton High School until her retirement. Nancy is survived by her husband William (Bill), State College, one son, John Murphy III (Tina), Virginia, two daughters, Jeanne Murphy, Maryland, Mary Jane Bowne (Walter), New Jersey, stepson, William R. Mark, California, stepdaughters, Linda Mark, Oregon, Karen Mark, California, siblings; Carol O'Connor, Taylor, Judy Battle (James) Scranton, Eugene McCarthy, Clarks Summit, seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was also predeceased by one brother, Jack McCarthy. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 am, in St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, West Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be on Tuesday, 4 to 6 pm in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Avenue, West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.

