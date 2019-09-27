Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Marie Derk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Marie Derk Nancy Marie Derk, 86 formally of State College, PA, passed away peacefully at Valley View Haven, Belleville, PA on Tuesday September 24, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Carl H. Derk and her parents, Robert and Freda Ream. Robert Ream (Shirley) of Quarryville, PA. Brother of Nancy survives as well as her two daughters, Elizabeth Plant (William) and Jennifer Gallagher (Frank); four grandchildren, Megan Pritchard (fiancé Matthew Fry) Joshua Catral (Amber), Adam Pritchard and Kyle Catral. Four step-grandchildren, Frank Gallagher (Kate) Nicholas Gallagher (Gina) Joshua Gallagher and Megan Gallagher. She also has two great- grandchildren, Sofia Catral and Haisley Catral. Nancy graduated from Susquehanna High School. Nancy was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She was actively involved in the State College Choral Society and Oakwood Presbyterian church. Nancy was a stay at home Mom and was very active and supportive in her daughter's lives. When her daughters reached High School and college, she worked at Penn State. Carl and Nancy moved to Willow Grove PA to serve at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Nancy worked at Fox Morris in Philadelphia. Carl and Nancy traveled a great deal. After 15 years, Carl and Nancy moved back to their home in State College and she remained active at Oakwood and the Choral Society. She enjoyed sewing, reading, canning and freezing, music and making beautiful pine-cone wreathes and cake decorating. A special thank you to the Haven at Valley View for the outstanding care they gave Nancy and tremendous passionate care by Grane Hospice. There will be a public visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Oakwood Presbyterian church State College PA from 2 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service will follow from 3 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments served from 4 to 5 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Road State College PA, 16803 Building fund. or Valley View Retirement, 4702 Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004 Endowment Fund.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019

