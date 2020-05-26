Natalie R. Martin
Natalie R. Martin September 9, 1971-May 21, 2020 Natalie R. Martin, 48, of Moshannon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born on September 9, 1971 in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William Delozier, Sr., and Linda (Nami) Lohman of NJ. After a long engagement, she married Michael E. Martin on March 9, 2019 in State College. Natalie was a 1989 graduate of Trenton Central High School. While living in Trenton, she worked as a Bank Manager for Wells Fargo. After moving to Moshannon, she worked at Sam's Club and a short time, the pharmacy at Penn State University. Natalie was of the Catholic faith. She would decorate her home for every holiday, especially Christmas. She was known to be a "thrifty" shopper, always looking for the best bargains. She and her husband were season ticket holders for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team for many years and she loved the tailgating. She adored her children and grandchildren and cherished every moment they were together. Along with her husband, Natalie is survived by her mother, Linda and her husband, David, of NJ; two daughters, Victoria M. Gomez and her husband, Jeff, of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Michelle D. Martin of Brooklyn, NY; two grandchildren, Henry and Theodore Gomez; four brothers, William Delozier, Jr. and his wife, Tara, of Mt. Holly, NJ, David Delozier and his wife, Jen, of Hamilton, NJ, Michael Delozier of FL, and Charles Bruno of Pennington, NJ; and two sisters, Jamie Dick and her husband, Billy, of New Berlin, PA and Lori Kantor and her husband, Carlos, of Spartanburg, SC. A private memorial service will be held at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Snow Shoe with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Natalie will be laid to rest at Askey Cemetery in Snow Shoe Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Natalie to the American Cancer Society, 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 106 W. Sycamore Street, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 26, 2020.
