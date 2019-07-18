Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil A. Walker. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Neil A. Walker October 5, 1935 July 16, 2019 Neil A. Walker, 83, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Pleasant Gap, on October 5, 1935, he was the son of the late Norman Russell and Isabelle (Hinds) Walker. On April 30, 1954, in Middleburg, he married his beloved wife, Roena (Bower) Walker, who survives him at home after sharing 65 years of marriage together. Neil worked for the Pennsylvania Fish Commission for over 30 years, where he was a construction foreman, until his retirement in 1988. In addition to his wife, Roena, he is survived by their three children, Gary Walker (Beth), Gail Lucas (Bob), and Todd Walker (Kim), all of Pleasant Gap; four grandchildren, Eric Walker, Scott Walker, Matthew Lucas, and Michael Lucas; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Abigayle, Aris, Radley, and Braxton, and his sixth great-grandchild on the way; and his beloved dog, Ashley. Also surviving is one sister, Delores Vonada, of Bellefonte, and one brother, Ray Walker, of Pleasant Gap. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn and Larry, and one sister, Phyllis. Neil was a life member of the Pleasant Gap American Legion Post 867 and the Old Fort Lodge #537. He was also a past member of the Pleasant Gap Fire Company. He loved telling stories, camping and hunting. He was a "jack-of-all trades" and could do just about anything. A public viewing will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10am-12pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12pm, with a masonic service, at the funeral home, with Rev. Kevin Shock officiating. Burial will directly follow at Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Neil's memory to the Pleasant Gap American Legion at 435 S. Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823, or the Pleasant Gap Fire Company at 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

