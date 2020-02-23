Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Neil C. Wiggin November 1, 1926-February 15, 2020 Neil Chambers Wiggin, age 93, died on February 15, 2020, at Juniper Village, State College, PA. He lived for over 60 years in Bellefonte, PA. He was born in Boston, MA., on November 1, 1926, the son of the late Ernest Chambers Wiggin and the late Mildred Ash Wiggin. He was married for 60 years to the late Elaine Louder Wiggin, who preceded him in death on June 23, 2019. His late son, Ronald Wiggin, predeceased him on March 18, 2019. In 1944 after graduating from Peabody High School in Peabody, MA., Mr. Wiggin entered the Army where he served courageously in Europe as a sergeant in the 1265th Engineer Combat Battalion. Returning to the U.S., he enrolled at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia. After receiving his B.A. degree with first honors, he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School while he worked as an assistant advertising manager for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Most of his working career, however, was spent as manager of sales promotion and advertising for J.H. France Refractories Company in Snow Shoe, PA. His numerous activities to benefit the community and his church attest to his belief to work tirelessly for a better world. Some of his community leadership activities include the following: nine years as mayor of Bellefonte, Past Regional Vice-President of Pennsylvania State Jaycees, Past President Bellefonte Area Jaycees, Past President Bellefonte Area Junior Senior High PTA, Past President of the Centre County Republican Club, member of the board of directors of the YMCA, and chairman of many committees. As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he served on the board for seven terms and taught Sunday School for five years. In his retirement he and his beloved wife Elaine traveled worldwide. They enjoyed many memorable experiences in such places as China, Germany, Israel, Jordan, and Ireland. Mr. Wiggin is survived by his son Timothy and wife Barbara of Mechanicsburg, PA; three granddaughters: Rosalyn Walker of Bellefonte, PA; Deborah Wohlstadter of Potomac, MD; and Lisa Miller of Metuchen, NJ; six great-grandchildren: Connor Walker, Sydney Holderman, Noah and Rachel Wohlstadter, Timothy James and Ally Miller. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Centre County Memorial Park in May. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, donations to help support mission may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, where the Wiggins were members for many years and were grateful to their church family for all their support. Online condolences may be made to the family at

