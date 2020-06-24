Neil Chambers Wiggin
Neil Chambers Wiggin Neil Chambers Wiggin, 93, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Juniper Village in State College. Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Centre County Memorial Park in State College, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
