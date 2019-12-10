Neil Wayne Crilly October 27, 1950December 6, 2019 Neil W. Crilly, of Bellefonte, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born on October 27, 1950, in Bedford, PA, he was the son of the late Alfred B. and Shirley (Garman) Crilly Barefoot. On June 22, 1975, he married Kathy L. Walter, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by one son, Travis A. Crilly and his wife, Liz, of Kentucky, as well as his two beloved grandchildren, Beckett R. and Piper L. Also surviving are his siblings, a sister, Sue Duppstadt (Paul), of Buffalo Mills, and two brothers, Barry (Linda), of Claysburg, and Mike, of Osterburg. After graduating from Chestnut Ridge High School in 1968, Neil joined his father at General Refractories where he worked many years as a Lab Technician developing various bricks for manufacturing. Neil had a great passion for the refractories business and eventually joined JH France where he continued his brick making talents and made many good friends. After his retirement, he enjoyed helping people through driving for Centre County Transportation. His interests included bowling, where he bowled a few perfect 300 games and coaching many little league and teener league baseball teams. Additionally, he also coached Penn State Bowling Teams, where he always cherished being called Coach Crilly. Neil enjoyed fishing in Canada with his son, siblings, and uncle for over 30 years and always had a big fish story to tell. Friends will be received on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 1-2pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2pm with Lay Pastor Candace Dannaker officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Neil's memory to Bellefonte Teener League at PO Box 277, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019