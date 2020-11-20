Nellie A. (Poorman) Norris Embick

April 13, 1921 - November 18, 2020

Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania - Nellie A. Norris Embick, formerly of Sugar Valley and Aaronsburg, passed away November 18, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Before her last bad fall, she was living in Aaronsburg. In April, for her 99th birthday, family and friends had a parade to celebrate her big day and the easter bunny was in the fire truck. She enjoyed a long full life with the love of her family and friends. Nellie's great grandson Dustin started calling her Bick which she is referred to by many.

Nellie was the daughter of the late Chester and Alice (Yarnell) Poorman. Nellie grew up in State College. She married her first husband, Ross E. Norris, he passed December 1968. She met her second husband, Raymond W. Embick, he passed October 1992.

Nellie worked at Penn State Pattee Library at the checkout desk. Nellie enjoyed spending time with her family and going out to eat. She also loved camping and especially Grange Fair, which she attended since she was nine.

Nellie had two sons, Keith "Butch" E. Norris, Sr. (deceased) and Charles A. "Chuck" Norris (Marlene) of Aaronsburg; three grandchildren, Cristene A. Norris, Keith E. Norris, Jr. (Nancy) and Cimberly A. Norris Besecker (Gregory); four great grandchildren, Dustin R. Boob (Ashley), Brooke L. Norris Corl (Brett), Nathan C. Besecker (Ashley Louise), and Tyler R. Norris.

The joy and love of her life were her four great-great grandsons, Lucas Adam Boob, Hoyt Jacob Boob, Holden Lynn Besecker and, Bo Lee Corl; Siblings, one brother, Willis Poorman (Patricia) both deceased; and one special sister, Katherine Blair (John-deceased). Plus many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family visitation at Steven R. Neff Funeral Home on Sunday, graveside service on Monday at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte with Pastor Mike Covalt officiating. Donations in memory of Nellie may be sent to the Penns Valley EMS, 106 Ross Hill Road, Spring Mills, PA 16854. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.





