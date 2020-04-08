Neva Arlene Sweeney June 9, 1943-April 3, 2020 Neva Arlene Sweeney, 76, formerly of Tyrone, and a resident of Cornerstone Care Home in Claysburg died at the home on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born June 9, 1943 in Port Matilda a daughter of the late William Sherman and Neva Ellen (Price) Henninger. She is survived by 3 children: Bobby, Rene. and Daniel. Siblings surviving are Lucy Irwin, Geraldine Miller, Steve Henninger & Jimmy Henninger. She was preceded in death by siblings: Verna, Marilyn, Richard, Buddy, Wes, Bobby, Delores and infant Mary Sharon. She was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School in 1961 and a member of the Tyrone First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She had worked as a secretary at Penn State Univ. and for the Bob Hosband Construction Co. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Port Matilda Cemetery. Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc.

