Nevin E. Deitrich, Sr. May 3, 1926June 30, 2019 Nevin E. Deitrich, 93, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap. Born on May 3, 1926, in Walker Township, he was the son of the late William H. and Frances Mae (Dunkle) Deitrich. On November 15, 1947, in Lamar, he married his wife of 71 years, Betty M. (McCloskey) Deitrich, who survives in Bellefonte. Nevin was a 1944 graduate of Walker Township School System. He was born and raised on a farm and continued to farm for most of his life until he retired. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sharlene Nolan (Frank) of Bellefonte, Pamela Walker (David) of Bellefonte, two sons, Nevin E. Deitrich, Jr. of Bellefonte and William C. Deitrich (Deb) of Petersburg, and one sister, Laura Dunkle of Bellefonte. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason Walker (Nichole), Shelby Hamilton (Keith), Wesley Deitrich (Paula), Shawna Weaver (Shawn), Stephanie Sinkus (Jamie), Sherry Moore (Scott), Kaylene Burek (Mike), by 11 great-grandchildren, Reece, Cayden, Quinn, Zane, Keifer, Nolan, Sydney, Noah, Nash, Sloan, and Saige, and one great-great-grandchild, Lawson. Nevin was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hublersburg, Hemlock Hunting Camp, Hublersburg Cemetery Association, a past supervisor for Walker Township, and a life member of Walker Township Fire Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Margaret Deitrich. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to The Oaks at Pleasant Gap as well as Medi-Home Hospice for the exceptional care Nevin received. There will be a public viewing held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 1-2pm at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 2pm, with Reverend Elisa Osman officiating. Burial will follow at Hublersburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at

