Newana F. Stark
Newana F. Stark August 15, 1927 August 9, 2020 Newana F. Stark, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Born on August 15, 1927, in Dickerson Run, PA, she was the youngest daughter of the late Joseph C. Stickel and Nellie V. (Blair) Stickel Wingrove. On February 20, 1946, she married her beloved husband, Thomas I. Stark, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2008, after sharing over 62 years of marriage together. Newana was a graduate of Dunbar High School. She devoted her life to raising her family and taking care of her home. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas K. Stark and his wife, Susan, of Cochranville, PA, and Terry J. Stark and his wife, Debra, of Lemont; three grandchildren, Aaron Stark, of Export, PA, Trevor Stark and his wife, Taylor, of State College, and Peyton Stark of Lemont; and two great-grandchildren, Xander and Logan Stark, both of Export, PA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra L. Stark, on January 14, 2014, and one sister, Rowena Pfleider. Newana was a member of the Fillmore United Methodist Church. Over the years, she was a soloist and pianist for Cochran United Methodist Church, as well as for weddings and events in Western Pennsylvania. She had appeared on TV and made a record as well. Newana loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, camping at the Grange Fair, and was an avid Penn State Football fan. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Newana's memory to the Phillip G. Cochran Memorial United Methodist Church at 210 Griscom Street, Dawson, PA 15428. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
