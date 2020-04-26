Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Marie Merritt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole Marie Merritt October 5, 1986-April 19, 2020 Nicole Marie Merritt, for -merly of State College, PA went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 5, 1986, in Philipsburg, PA, the daughter of Rick and Cheryl Merritt of Philipsburg, PA. On July 24, 2014, she married Joni Stanton-Merritt of Bellefonte. Nicole was the oldest of six children: Terra, Ricky, Brianna, Kacee and Philip. She also had many aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and nieces and nephews. She cared deeply for her family, looking out for everyone, and took great pride in being the oldest sibling. Nicole was always known for her calm personality, her smile and an ability to let others know how much she loved and cared for her wife and family. She currently was working very hard completing online schooling in the field of Culinary Arts. In addition, Nicole previously obtained an Associates Degree in Psychology. Nicole was employed with Skills of Central PA as a Team Leader, enjoying what she loved -- caring for others. She made a positive impact on so many lives with her level-headedness and passion. Her passing will be a great loss to so many. Nicole will always be remembered for her ability to make others love themselves. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and so many others. At this time, services and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

Nicole Marie Merritt October 5, 1986-April 19, 2020 Nicole Marie Merritt, for -merly of State College, PA went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 5, 1986, in Philipsburg, PA, the daughter of Rick and Cheryl Merritt of Philipsburg, PA. On July 24, 2014, she married Joni Stanton-Merritt of Bellefonte. Nicole was the oldest of six children: Terra, Ricky, Brianna, Kacee and Philip. She also had many aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and nieces and nephews. She cared deeply for her family, looking out for everyone, and took great pride in being the oldest sibling. Nicole was always known for her calm personality, her smile and an ability to let others know how much she loved and cared for her wife and family. She currently was working very hard completing online schooling in the field of Culinary Arts. In addition, Nicole previously obtained an Associates Degree in Psychology. Nicole was employed with Skills of Central PA as a Team Leader, enjoying what she loved -- caring for others. She made a positive impact on so many lives with her level-headedness and passion. Her passing will be a great loss to so many. Nicole will always be remembered for her ability to make others love themselves. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and so many others. At this time, services and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close