Nora J. Kavanaugh September 13, 1928-October 10, 2020 Longtime State College resident, Nora Kava-naugh, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 10th, at Spring House Estates, in Lower Gwynedd, PA, where she resided the last several years. Nora is survived by her children: Judith (Keith) Sweigard of Horsham, PA, Michael (Ann) Kavanaugh of Solon, OH, William (Susan) Kavanaugh of Lawrenceville, GA, Eileen (Mark) Miller of San Francisco, CA, and Mark (Catherine) Kavanaugh of Pennington, NJ. In addition, Nora is survived by her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Brian (Erica), Olivia and Ethan Sweigard; Matthew (Lauren) and Isaac Sweigard; Neil (Kelsey) Sweigard, Kara (Stephen) Szafraniec, Colleen Kavanaugh, Andrew Kavanaugh, Hope (Clete), Dylan and Mackenzie Pickett; Kasey (Joshua) Puckett, Charlotte Kavanaugh and Declan Kavanaugh. Nora was born September 13, 1928, the only child of William S. and Loretta (Casey) Maloney, in Troy, NY. She graduated from Catholic Central High School, attended business school in Troy, and worked for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. On August 1, 1953, she married Dr. John (Jack) F. Kavanaugh, in Troy NY. They resided in Ithaca, NY where Jack joined the faculty of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, following his graduation there. In 1964 the family moved to State College where Jack joined the faculty at Penn State University, in the Department of Veterinary Science. Nora and Jack celebrated 46 years of marriage before Jack's passing in early 2000. In 2013 Nora relocated to Lower Gwynedd to be closer to her daughter, Judy. Nora was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 49 years. She treasured her many dear friends in the State College area. She was involved for many years as both a staff volunteer, and eventually co-director, of State College Birthright. She was a passionate fan of PSU sports, including football, basketball and volleyball. She enjoyed traveling to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was the hub of communication and activity for our geographically dispersed family and instilled in us the importance of familial peace and harmony. We will miss her greatly. The family wishes to thank the staff of Spring House Estates' Willow Brook Court for all of the care and support they provided Nora over the past few years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11am, with visitation starting at 10am in the church. A private burial will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA, 16801, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the care of Decker Funeral Home, Hatboro, PA.