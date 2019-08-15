Norbert F. Adams September 26, 1944 August !3, 2019 Norbert F. "Nubby" Adams, 74, of Mingoville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. He was born in Lowville, N.Y. on September 26, 1944 a son of the late Christopher and Gertrude Bush Adams. On January 3, 1970 he was united in marriage to Mitzi E. Heckman. "Nubby" proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for a career spanning twenty years. Following retirement he began a second career as a corrections officer at Rockview for an additional twenty years, and upon that retirement he wemt to work for Wegman's in State College. He was a member of St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellefonte. He loved working. Along with his wife in Mingoville, he is survived by a son, John R. ( Carolyn ) Adams of Honolulu, Hi, a daughter, Christine ( Peter Monti ) Adams of Laurel, Md., six grandchildren, Tarek, Carter, Riyah, Warren, Giada, and Jensen. He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Toth of Port Leyden, N.Y. and Margaret Rowsam of Chester, S.C., and a brother, Robert Adams of Croghan RD, N.Y. Private services will be held at the families convenience with inurnment at Hublersburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019