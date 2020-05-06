Norma Jean Crawford
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Crawford May 22, 1929-May 2, 2020 Norma Jean Crawford, 90, of Lewistown, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Ohesson Manor. Born May 22, 1929, in Yeagertown, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Jean (Smith) Stroup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Haiden. She is survived by: children, Ronald Crawford and wife, Lynn, of Spring Mills and Beth Crawford, of State College; three grandchildren, Amy Scharer and husband, Tony, Christina Worrick and husband, Cory, John Crawford and wife, Stephanie; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Abageal and Cameron; a brother, Robert Stroup and wife, Wanda. Norma was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Yeagertown. She was a Yeagertown High School graduate, Class of 1947. Earlier in life, Norma was a personnel supervisor at Arrow Shirt Factory, later she was a cashier at Lewistown Hospital and worked as a secretary for Belleville Medical Center. Services are private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, 108 1st Ave., Burnham. Memorial contributions in Norma's name may be made to: Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes Inc
108 1St Ave
Burnham, PA 17009
(717) 248-7853
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved