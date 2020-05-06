Norma Jean Crawford May 22, 1929-May 2, 2020 Norma Jean Crawford, 90, of Lewistown, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Ohesson Manor. Born May 22, 1929, in Yeagertown, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Jean (Smith) Stroup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Haiden. She is survived by: children, Ronald Crawford and wife, Lynn, of Spring Mills and Beth Crawford, of State College; three grandchildren, Amy Scharer and husband, Tony, Christina Worrick and husband, Cory, John Crawford and wife, Stephanie; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Abageal and Cameron; a brother, Robert Stroup and wife, Wanda. Norma was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Yeagertown. She was a Yeagertown High School graduate, Class of 1947. Earlier in life, Norma was a personnel supervisor at Arrow Shirt Factory, later she was a cashier at Lewistown Hospital and worked as a secretary for Belleville Medical Center. Services are private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, 108 1st Ave., Burnham. Memorial contributions in Norma's name may be made to: Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.