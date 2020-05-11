Norma Jean Robison April 25, 1931-May 8, 2020 Norma Jean Robison, 89, formerly of Port Matilda, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg. Born April 25, 1931 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Esther M. (Eckley) McQuillen. Norma was a member of the Port Matilda Baptist Church and a member of the former Port Matilda Pilgrim Holiness where she was a Sunday School teacher and church treasurer for many years. She especially loved her grandchildren and helping them with their school projects. Norma enjoyed canning, baking, cooking, cleaning, gardening and sewing. On July 4, 1950 in Charleston, SC, she married James E. "Jim" Robison Sr. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2004. Norma will be deeply missed by three sons Rev. Ronald L. Robison of Cincinnati, OH, Gerald M. Robison and wife Tina of Julian and Darrell L. Robison and wife Linda of Hershey; a daughter Sherry L. Moore of Port Matilda RD; two brothers Clyde McQuillen and wife Judy of Clearfield and Paul McQuillen and wife Nancy of Morrisdale; two sisters Grace Williams of Morrisdale and Margaret Hall of Frost Proof, FL; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a son James E. Robison Jr., five brothers Lynn, Robert, Hayes, Fred and Johnny McQuillen and a sister Louise Kerfoot. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim in the Black Oak United Methodist Cemetery, Port Matilda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma's memory may be made to the Port Matilda Baptist Church, PO Box 67, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 11, 2020.