Orrin T. "Tom" Dubbs January 23, 1933-August 29, 2020 Orrin T. "Tom" Dubbs, 87 of rural Julian, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tom was born on January 23, 1933 in Union Township, Centre Co., a son of the late Orrin and Hazel Carver Dubbs. On December 31, 1953, he married the former Nancy A. Litz who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, David L. (Maria) Dubbs of Tyrone and his daughter Brenda L. (Roy) Reeve of rural Julian; his five grandchildren; Scott (Lyndie) Dubbs of Philadelphia, Shaun (Nittaya) Dubbs of S. Palm Beach, FL, Mathew Shirk of rural Bellefonte, Joshua (Kristin) Shirk, of Milesburg, Karen (Chris) Dobson of Spring Mills; his three great-grandchildren, Paige Dobson, Parker Dubbs and Sydni Shirk. He is also survived by his siblings, Laura "Louise" Murray of Julian, Donna (Don) Bruner of McAlisterville, Bertha McClain of rural Julian, Ruby (Ron) McClain of rural Julian, Charlotte (Bill) Beaton of rural Julian, Beverly (Rick) Hamilton of Washington, Harold (Holly) Dubbs of Blanchard, and Barry (Deb) Dubbs of rural Julian. Tom was a 1951 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Tom served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Cerro Metal Products for 44 years before his retirement. Tom was a member of Brookside Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets, and public sales. He also enjoyed traveling, bus trips and cruises. The family would like to say a special thank you to his brother, Barry Dubbs for his devotion to Tom for the many hours taking him to his appointments and etc. Memorial contributions may be made to ASERA Care Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602 in Memory of Orrin T. "Tom" Dubbs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamlia Dawn Dubbs, his sister, Phyllis Poorman and his brothers, Dennis Dubbs and Eugene Dubbs. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.