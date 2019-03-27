Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Osaze O. Osagie. View Sign

Osaze O. Osagie August 2, 1989 March 20, 2019 Osaze was born on Au gust 2, 1989, in Ithaca, NY. He gave his life to Christ when he was three and walked faithfully with the Lord all the days of his life. He is survived by his parents Sylvester and Iyunolu Osagie, a sister Iviose Osagie, and two brothers Ebinose and Onose Osagie. Osaze attended State College Area High School and graduated in 2007. He also attended Penn State for 2 years. His life was cut short when he was killed by police on March 20, 2019, in State College, Pennsylvania. He is home with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. After leaving Penn State, Osaze used his many skills to work and volunteer with various organizations in the community. He attended State College Assembly of God and State College Access Church and enjoyed being around his church family. He loved music. He loved to pray. He was considerate and kindhearted. He cared deeply for others. Osaze loved his family dearly. He will be missed. Service arrangements for Osaze are posted at rememberingosaze.com . Please do not send flowers rather we could ask that you consider donating to a fund which we are setting up to create a scholarship in Osaze's memory. Information about donating can be found at the website above. Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College entrusted with arrangements. Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019

