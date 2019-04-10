Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Patty" Breon. View Sign

Patricia A. "Patty" Breon February 25, 1954 April 8, 2019 Patricia A."Patty" Breon, 65, of Miles burg, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Patty was born on February 25, 1954, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Almina "Minnie" Collins Baney. On September 22, 1979, she married Wayne L. Breon who survives at home. Patty is also survived by her step-son, Dwayne (Sherry) Breon of Milesburg, her step-grandchildren, Curtis Witherite and Colin Witherite, her brothers, Larry (Gena) Baney of Brooksville, FL and Edward (Mashell) Baney of Howard. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Patty was of the Christian faith. She was employed by Murata-Erie for 35 years and she also worked at Piezo Kinetic before her retirement. Patty enjoyed spending time with her family. In her early years, she enjoyed fishing with her mom. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6 PM - 8 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 AM- 11 AM with the funeral following at 11 AM with Pastor Michael Fisher, officiating. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery, Howard Twp., Centre Co., PA Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Patricia A. "Patty" Breon February 25, 1954 April 8, 2019 Patricia A."Patty" Breon, 65, of Miles burg, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Patty was born on February 25, 1954, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Almina "Minnie" Collins Baney. On September 22, 1979, she married Wayne L. Breon who survives at home. Patty is also survived by her step-son, Dwayne (Sherry) Breon of Milesburg, her step-grandchildren, Curtis Witherite and Colin Witherite, her brothers, Larry (Gena) Baney of Brooksville, FL and Edward (Mashell) Baney of Howard. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Patty was of the Christian faith. She was employed by Murata-Erie for 35 years and she also worked at Piezo Kinetic before her retirement. Patty enjoyed spending time with her family. In her early years, she enjoyed fishing with her mom. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6 PM - 8 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 AM- 11 AM with the funeral following at 11 AM with Pastor Michael Fisher, officiating. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery, Howard Twp., Centre Co., PA Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Funeral Home Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home

201 Spring Street

Milesburg , PA 16853

(814) 355-7551 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close