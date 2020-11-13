Patricia A Fanning
May 26, 1947 - November 12, 2020
Moshannon, Pennsylvania - Patricia A. "Pat" Fanning, 73, of Moshannon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on May 26, 1947, in Confluence, PA, she was the daughter of the late Odbert L. and Elizabel (Lininger) Bisel. On November 29, 1969, in Moshannon, she married Lee E. Fanning, who survives at home.
Pat was a 1965 graduate of Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School. She was a member of the Mountaintop Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She worked as a proofreader at Nittany Valley Offset and at Jostens where she retired.
Pat was known to most for her love of purple, hence getting the nickname, "Purple Patty". She was an avid scrapbooker. She would spend hours in her scrapbook room creating treasures. She also enjoyed all types of crafts, sewing, and cross stitch. She liked to travel, especially on bus trips. She held a strong conviction in her Lord and believed through Him, all things were possible. God did not bless Pat and Lee with children, but Pat enjoyed children very much.
Pat is survived by her husband; one brother, Theodore L. Bisel of Snow Shoe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by two brothers, William D. and C. Michael Bisel, and a sister-in-law, Beverly Bisel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 11-12noon at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Chase officiating. Burial will be at Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe Twp.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mountaintop CMA Church, 675 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe, PA 16874 or to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
