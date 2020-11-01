1/1
Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore
1946 - 2020
Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore
August 21, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Howard, Pennsylvania - Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore, 74, of Howard passed away Friday afternoon, Oct., 30, 2020 at Haven Place, Lock Haven where she was a patient one day.
Born in New Ringgold, PA on August 21, 1946 she was a daughter of the late Arlin and Ethel (Burkey) Schwenk.
Pat worked for Murata Electronics and retired in 2003 after 30 years. She was a member of Hillview Wesleyan Church Lock Haven.
She is the wife of Howard Jay Moore who survives. They were married August 29, 1969 and celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Pat was preceded in death by a sister Lenae Schwenk in 1952.
The funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov., 1, 2020 at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven with Pastor Don Grant officiating. A viewing will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be private at Zion-Union Cemetery, Walker Twp., Bellefonte.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Hillview Wesleyan Church.
Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Helt Funeral Chapel Inc
232 Hogan Blvd
Mill Hall, PA 17751
(570) 748-2722
