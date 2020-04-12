Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Serafini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Serafini April 4, 1941-April 9, 2020 Patricia A. Serafini, age 79, of Pennsylvania Furnace, PA passed away on April 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 4, 1941 in Philipsburg, PA to the late Roy A. and Lena (Bellotti) Hahn. She is survived by one sister, Karen Kordes (husband Marty), of Haymarket Virginia. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Mary Madeleine Hahn. On May 12, 1968, she married Henry R. Serafini, who survives at home. They were happily married for almost 58 years and enjoyed doing everything together, especially tailgating, camping, and spending their winters in Crystal River, Florida. She was a loving aunt to her four nieces, Mary Robert, Marcia Sweitzer, Melissa Ricketts, and Jamie Cheetham, and was preceded in death by a nephew, Richard Potutschnig. Pat graduated from BCI High School in Coalport, PA. After high school, she worked for the Centre Daily Times for a number of years. Pat was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed cheering on her beloved Nittany Lion football team and the Lady Lion basketball team. She enjoyed tailgating before games with friends and family, especially her great-nieces, Megan Robert, Terese Sweitzer, and Nicolle Sweitzer, and her great-nephew, Matthew Robert. They brought much joy to her life. She also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. Her family will greatly miss her fun-loving spirit, her sense of humor, and her unwavering love. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera. Condolences may be made at

