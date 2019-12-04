Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Pat" Woomer. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Visitation 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church in Bellefonte 539 Jacksonville Road Bellefonte , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church in Bellefonte Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. "Pat" Woomer November 6, 1938December 1, 2019 Patricia A. "Pat" Woomer, formerly of Howard, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born on November 6, 1938, in Miles Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Mary E. (Weaver) Stover. On May 25, 1957, in Marsh Creek, she married Ralph E. Woomer. Ralph passed away on September 9, 2011. Pat attended the Lock Haven High School. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life. She drove the school bus for Bellefonte Area Schools for 19 years. She cleaned for the elderly in the area for many years. She was married to a farmer and a farmer's wife she became; becoming very involved in all aspects of farming. She enjoyed shopping. Her passion was witnessing for the Lord. Pat was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellefonte. Pat is survived by her three children; Mary Ann Haagen and her husband, Ben, of Howard, Mark W. Woomer of Bellefonte, and Todd E. Woomer and his wife, Lisa, of Howard; six grandchildren; Wade Woomer (Brittany), Rachel McCauley (Michael), Trisha Woomer, Alissa Woomer, Greg Woomer, and Tara Woomer and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Glenn Stover and his wife, Joan, of DuBois, John Stover and his wife, Ruth, of Mill Hall, and Steve Stover and his wife, Pat, of Caswell Beach, NC, and two sisters; Judy Schattschneider of Green Valley, AZ and Sharon Homan and her husband, Lynn, of Howard. Along with her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Crawford, and three brothers; Paul, Robert, Reynold. Public visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:30-9pm at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. There will be a second visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10-11am at the First Baptist Church in Bellefonte, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Graveside services will follow the funeral services at the Hublersburg Cemetery, Hublersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

