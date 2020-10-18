Patricia Anne Norton Hoover August 5, 1928-October 2, 2020 Patricia Anne Norton Hoover, 92, formerly of State College, PA, died on October 2 at Duke Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Patricia was born on August 5, 1928 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of Walter Heselton Norton and Isabel Holloway Norton. She was graduated from St. Margaret's School for Girls in Waterbury, CT in 1946, and Smith College in Northampton, MA in 1950. Patricia taught kindergarten for several years. Patricia was a life-long Anglophile and enjoyed several trips to the United Kingdom and the study of English History. She was also an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and a supporter of her children and grandchildren's athletic events and scholastic achievements throughout the years. Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Donald Patrick Hoover. She is survived by her son, Mark H. Hoover of Missouri City, TX and his wife Betsy; her son, Christopher P. Hoover, Sr. of Durham, NC and his wife Eleanor; her daughter Patricia Rhodes Hoover, of Jamesville, NY and her husband Glenn Miner; her granddaughter Mariah Norton Hoover Mandt, of Bakersfield, CA and her husband Kehl; her granddaughter Brooke A. Hoover, of Scottsdale, AZ and her fiancé Brian C. Norton; and her grandson Christopher P. Hoover, Jr., of Greensboro, NC, and his wife Audrey. Burial will be at the Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063.



