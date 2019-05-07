Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Bathgate. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia C. Bathgate December 24, 1937 - May 4, 2019 Patricia C. Bathgate, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia. Born on December 24, 1937, in Pleasant Gap, she was the daughter of the late William Ranson and Luella Virginia (Beck) Corrigan. On February 21, 1957, she married her beloved husband, Stanley C. Bathgate, who preceded her in death on October 5, 1994, after sharing 37 years of marriage together. Patricia was a graduate of Bellefonte High School and Centre County Vocational and Technical School, in the licensed practical nursing program. She worked as an LPN for Centre Community Hospital and Laurelton Center. She is survived by her three children, Kimberly B. Fornicola (Rich), of Bellefonte, Tina M. Gentzel (Paul), of Zion, and Kevin S. Bathgate (fianc‚e Michele Lose), of Howard. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her special friend, Ralph Lucas, and numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, William Corrigan, and one sister, Janet DeArmitt. Patricia was the last of her generation. Patricia was a member of Watermarke Church in Bellefonte. She was a member of various clubs and organizations in Bellefonte. She enjoyed her time wintering in Holly Hill, Florida. Patricia was the "Queen of Cruises" and enjoyed traveling. She loved to shop and was the master of the thrift shop! Friends will be received on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 12pm-1pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Watermarke Church at 116 S. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

