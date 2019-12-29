Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dawn DeHaas. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Dawn DeHaas April 9, 1951 December 26, 2019 Patricia Dawn DeHaas, 68, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home. Born in Bellefonte, on April 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Holland Blair and Shirley L. (Lucas) Rowe. She was the beloved wife of Larry Wayne DeHaas, who preceded her in death in 1991. Patricia was a 1969 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked in the cafeteria at St. John's Catholic School. She is survived by one daughter, Bobbi Salvanish, and her husband, Charles, three grandchildren, Mary Gallardy (Drew), Heather Salvanish and Michael Salvanish, and one great-grandchild, Elam Gallardy. Also surviving is one sister, Leann Facer (Michael) of Bellefonte and her loving dog, Sophie. She was a life member of the Logan Fire Company and a member of the Bellefonte EMS. She was the first of two female firefighters of the Logan Fire Company. In 2015, she received the R. Kenneth Larimer Logan Fire Company No. 1 Volunteer of the Year. Patricia loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch, meeting new people, and talking about her Sophie. Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10am, at the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte, at 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Schenck's Cemetery in Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or Logan Fire Company at 120 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Patricia Dawn DeHaas April 9, 1951 December 26, 2019 Patricia Dawn DeHaas, 68, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home. Born in Bellefonte, on April 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Holland Blair and Shirley L. (Lucas) Rowe. She was the beloved wife of Larry Wayne DeHaas, who preceded her in death in 1991. Patricia was a 1969 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked in the cafeteria at St. John's Catholic School. She is survived by one daughter, Bobbi Salvanish, and her husband, Charles, three grandchildren, Mary Gallardy (Drew), Heather Salvanish and Michael Salvanish, and one great-grandchild, Elam Gallardy. Also surviving is one sister, Leann Facer (Michael) of Bellefonte and her loving dog, Sophie. She was a life member of the Logan Fire Company and a member of the Bellefonte EMS. She was the first of two female firefighters of the Logan Fire Company. In 2015, she received the R. Kenneth Larimer Logan Fire Company No. 1 Volunteer of the Year. Patricia loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch, meeting new people, and talking about her Sophie. Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10am, at the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte, at 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Schenck's Cemetery in Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or Logan Fire Company at 120 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close