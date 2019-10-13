Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Condit. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia J. Condit February 25, 1932October 3, 2019 Patricia J. Condit, age 87, of State College, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born on February 25, 1932 in Reading, Pat was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Brown Lord. After graduation from Reading High School, she attended first Kutztown State Teachers College and then Pennsylvania State University, from which she was graduated with a BA in 1954. Through her marriage in 1954 to John A. Condit, who preceded her in death, Pat was an extended member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity family. Lifelong Penn State sports fans, Pat and Jack retired to State College in 1989. Pat remained a loyal Nittany Lions supporter, attending home football games and numerous other sporting events, until her death. Pat also was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. Pat, an expert needleworker and gourmet cook, passed along her love of crafts, reading, and fine food to her three daughters, Lisa, Kimberly and Alyson Condit, who survive her. Pat appreciated the support received from her sons-in-law, Dan Macauley (Lisa's husband) and Wagner Mejia (Alyson's husband), and enjoyed celebrating the achievements of her grandchildren, Wyatt and Grayson Mejia and Matthew and Kristen Macauley, all of whom also survive her. The family thanks Pat's neighbors for all their loving support. The family plans a private celebration of life. Online condolences may be entered at

www.kochfuneralhome.com . Memorial donations can be directed to the Penn State Alumni Association Trustee Scholarship in the College of Health and Human Development. Checks should be made payable to "Penn State Alumni Association," annotated with "SCHAP memorial donation in honor of Patricia J. Condit nee Lord" in the memo line, and sent to: Penn State Alumni Association, Donor and Member Services, Bristol Bldg I, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019

