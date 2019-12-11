Patricia L. Morgan May 15, 1935December 5, 2019 Patricia L. Morgan, 84, of Riverside, California passed away at her residence surrounded by three generations of her family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Pat was born on May 15, 1935, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Grey W. Tressler and the late and former Lucille Tressler. In 1959, Pat left Pennsylvania with her husband and with her young family. She settled in southern California where she raised her three children. Pat remarried James W. Morgan and they enjoyed 18 years together before his death in 2001. Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Unger, by her son James Unger and by a grandchild Julie Unger, all of southern California. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter Karen McCleary, and by 5 grandchildren and by 7 great-grandchildren, all of southern California. Pat is also survived by a sister, Pamela E. Tressler, and by a brother William G. Tressler, both of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Riverside, California. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery next to her husband, the late James W. Morgan.

