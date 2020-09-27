Patricia M. Gallagher Patricia M. Gallagher passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She shared 87 years of love and strength with her family and friends. Private services were held under the direction of the Norman Dean Home For Services. She will be interred in the McBride Family plot in Bellefonte, PA. Patricia was born on a beautiful spring day in 1933 in McAdoo, PA. She was one of five children to bless Charles McBride and Rose (nee Farrell). From an early age Patricia knew she wanted to be a nurse. She was a naturally loving and caring woman. She attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital, in Pittsburgh, PA., and had a longtime career before changing direction with her skills. She dedicated over 30 years as an addiction counselor in Horsham and State College, PA. It was rewarding work and she met so many wonderful people along her journey. Patricia raised her seven children with love and hard work. She was a proud Mom and did everything she could to give her family a good life. She was always smiling and had an infectious laugh for sure! She was a proud Grand mom described as vibrant and warm hearted who bragged of the grand kids often. She always had a big influence on her family, especially her grandchildren. As sweet and kind as Pat was, she was equally feisty and her lack of a filter at times made for many laughs. Although we are saddened by her passing, we are grateful for her reunion with her children Daniel, Barry, James and Kelly who passed before her. She is survived by her children Paul Gallagher (Susan), Manus Gallagher (Jill) and Tisha Gallagher; her grandchildren Andrew, Manus (Samantha), Connor and Patrick Gallagher and Destiny Keinert; her great-grandchildren Oliver, Bentley and Indigo and many dear nieces and nephews. Her sister Mary Lou and her brothers Gene, Charles and Edward passed previously. Patricia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers and staff at The Oaks at Denville, N.J. for all of the love and care that was shown to their Mom & Grandmom.



