Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia V. Park. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia V. Park March 25, 1939December 8, 2019 Patricia V. Park (nee Vaughn), 80, died peacefully at Hershey Medical Center on December 8, 2019 in Hershey, PA. She was surrounded by her loving family. Pat is survived by her husband, James R. Park of Bellefonte, PA; children, Wendy Myers (Tim) of Kennett Square, PA and Cindy Park (Matt Perry) of Chester Springs, PA; brother, Thomas Vaughn (Donna) of Curtin Village, PA; and grandchildren, Alex Myers of Kennett Square, PA and Grace Myers of Williamsburg, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Geraldine Vaughn. Pat was born on March 25, 1939 in Bellefonte, PA. She was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School in 1957 and of Bloomsburg State College with a degree in Secondary Education/English in 1961. She married Jim on October 28, 1966. Pat was an English teacher and drama coach with Bald Eagle High School from 1961 until 1967 and a substitute teacher for various Centre County schools until 1979. Pat purchased The Sewing Room in downtown Bellefonte in 1979 and worked at various retail stores beginning in 1989. She was an avid book reader and loved going to local theatre productions. She was an active and dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellefonte and volunteered at RSVP, Community Lunch Program, Girl Scouts, and many other programs. She was one of the founding committee members of the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:30 am on December 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St. in Bellefonte with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will begin in the sanctuary at 9:30am. Pastor Will Osman will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, PA 16823, in memory of Pat. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

Patricia V. Park March 25, 1939December 8, 2019 Patricia V. Park (nee Vaughn), 80, died peacefully at Hershey Medical Center on December 8, 2019 in Hershey, PA. She was surrounded by her loving family. Pat is survived by her husband, James R. Park of Bellefonte, PA; children, Wendy Myers (Tim) of Kennett Square, PA and Cindy Park (Matt Perry) of Chester Springs, PA; brother, Thomas Vaughn (Donna) of Curtin Village, PA; and grandchildren, Alex Myers of Kennett Square, PA and Grace Myers of Williamsburg, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Geraldine Vaughn. Pat was born on March 25, 1939 in Bellefonte, PA. She was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School in 1957 and of Bloomsburg State College with a degree in Secondary Education/English in 1961. She married Jim on October 28, 1966. Pat was an English teacher and drama coach with Bald Eagle High School from 1961 until 1967 and a substitute teacher for various Centre County schools until 1979. Pat purchased The Sewing Room in downtown Bellefonte in 1979 and worked at various retail stores beginning in 1989. She was an avid book reader and loved going to local theatre productions. She was an active and dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellefonte and volunteered at RSVP, Community Lunch Program, Girl Scouts, and many other programs. She was one of the founding committee members of the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:30 am on December 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St. in Bellefonte with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will begin in the sanctuary at 9:30am. Pastor Will Osman will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pat's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Lutheran Church at 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, PA 16823, in memory of Pat. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close