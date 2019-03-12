Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick E. Davidson. View Sign

Patrick E. Davidson March 17, 1955March 10, 2019 Patrick E. Davidson, 63, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019, at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born March 17, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert Willis Davidson and Ellen Louise (Brown) Davidson. On May 15, 2015, he married Beverly (Burris) Davidson. He worked for 25 years at Penn State University in the Alumni Development Department. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and traveling. Patrick is survived by his four daughters, Tara Ulrich (Daniel) of Davenport, FL; Tracey Eller (Erik) of Mars, PA; Tiffany Davidson of Lake Wales, FL and Darene McCausland (Joseph) of Windber, PA; and two stepchildren, Douglas Wagner (Renee) of Mill Hall and Kristina Woodward (Joseph) of Bellefonte; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Plummer Davidson (Shirley) of Bellefonte, Robert Davidson (Sue) of Bellefonte and Michael Davidson (Judy) of Bellefonte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Poorman) Davidson and a sister, Marcella Crestani (Joseph) of Julian. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to brain cancer research at Glioblastoma Foundation, P. O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

