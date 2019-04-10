Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy L. "Pat" Newman. View Sign

Patsy L. "Pat" Newman December 30, 1938 April 8, 2019 Patsy L. "Pat" New man, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away at Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven on Monday, April 8, 2019. Pat was born on December 30, 1938 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late James and Viola Tressler Fetters. On December 24, 1961, she married Ronald Newman, who preceded her in death on, June 14, 2004. Pat is survived by her son, James E. (Cindy) Newman of Bellefonte, her daughter Sheri A. (Chris) Haupt of Bellefonte, and her granddaughter Tara (Rich) Mattes of Allison Park, PA. Pat is also survived by her brothers, Thomas (Virginia) Fetters of Bellefonte and Norman (Gay) Fetters of Bellefonte, and her sisters, Sarah Mulkey of GA and Esther (Carl) Schreffler of Bellefonte; her sister in laws, Bernice Fetters and Catherine Fetters both of Bellefonte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed doing crafts. She was of the Protestant faith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald Fetters, John "Jack" Fetters and LeRoy "Jake" Fetters. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1 P.M. - 3 P.M. at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St. Milesburg. The funeral service will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor Carl Campbell, officiating. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Pa. at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com

Patsy L. "Pat" Newman December 30, 1938 April 8, 2019 Patsy L. "Pat" New man, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away at Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven on Monday, April 8, 2019. Pat was born on December 30, 1938 in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late James and Viola Tressler Fetters. On December 24, 1961, she married Ronald Newman, who preceded her in death on, June 14, 2004. Pat is survived by her son, James E. (Cindy) Newman of Bellefonte, her daughter Sheri A. (Chris) Haupt of Bellefonte, and her granddaughter Tara (Rich) Mattes of Allison Park, PA. Pat is also survived by her brothers, Thomas (Virginia) Fetters of Bellefonte and Norman (Gay) Fetters of Bellefonte, and her sisters, Sarah Mulkey of GA and Esther (Carl) Schreffler of Bellefonte; her sister in laws, Bernice Fetters and Catherine Fetters both of Bellefonte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed doing crafts. She was of the Protestant faith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald Fetters, John "Jack" Fetters and LeRoy "Jake" Fetters. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1 P.M. - 3 P.M. at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St. Milesburg. The funeral service will follow at 3 P.M. with Pastor Carl Campbell, officiating. Burial will be in the Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Pa. at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com Funeral Home Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home

201 Spring Street

Milesburg , PA 16853

(814) 355-7551 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close