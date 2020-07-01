Paul M. Heberling May 18, 1922-June 25, 2020 Paul M. Heberling, 98, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at The Oaks, Westminster Woods, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family. Born May 18, 1922 in State College, Pennsylvania, Paul was a son of the late Musser E. and Della C. (Henninger) Heberling. On June 23, 1945 he was united in marriage to Ann Louise Decker, who survives him. Only two days prior to his death the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. He also is survived by his daughter, Judy Heberling, and son-in-law, Michael Husband, of Huntingdon; son, Scott Heberling, and daughter-in-law, Diana Hubsch, of Bellevue; two grandchildren, Natalie Heberling and Paul Heberling, both of Denver, Colorado; and two great-grandchildren, Will and Alex. He was preceded in death by a son, David; a sister, Miriam; and a brother, Ronald. Paul earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at The Pennsylvania State University and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was staff psychologist at the State Penitentiary at Huntingdon and director of treatment at Rockview State Penitentiary from 1949 to 1957. During this period he served as manager of the Huntingdon Community Center, chairman of the local Red Cross chapter, and other civic positions. In 1957 he became Dean of Men and psychology professor at Juniata College, moving a few years later to the Sociology Department. In teaching he found his true calling and in Juniata College his new home. Dean Heberling developed a deep respect and affection for students and faculty at Juniata and developed innumerable relationships that lasted for the rest of his life. He advised the student government organization and coached the debate and ice hockey teams. In 1967 he launched the archaeology and anthropology program at Juniata and in 1969 was named Beachley Distinguished Professor. He worked at the Sheep Rock Shelter Site and directed excavations and surveys at archaeological sites throughout the Juniata Valley and beyond. For over 25 years Paul conducted a long-term archaeological study at Greenwood Furnace State Park, involving college field schools and the general public. Later he assisted in running youth archaeology camps at the Park for many years. In 1985 Paul founded the cultural resource management firm Heberling Associates, Inc. and remained actively involved with the firm until his death. He retired from Juniata College in 1989 but remained closely connected with the Juniata community in many ways. He served on the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Board and the board of Preservation Pennsylvania, which presented him with its highest honor, the F. Otto Haas Award, in 2014. He was a tireless advocate for archaeology and historic preservation. Paul was a dynamic and gifted public speaker who presented hundreds of talks about archaeology and local history to heritage groups, civic organizations, and school groups throughout the Juniata Valley. During his life he was active in local civic groups, serving several terms as president of the Huntingdon County Historical Society, chairman of the Huntingdon Borough Shade Tree Commission, member of the Zoning Board, and various other posts. He was pleased to receive the Wanda Meyash Outstanding Citizen Award from the Borough of Huntingdon, and he was a longtime member of the Abbey Reformed UCC Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the John B. Brown Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Juniata College (Office of Development, Juniata College, 1700 Moore Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652), the Abbey Reformed UCC Church (515 6th Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652), or the Centre County Historical Society (1001 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801).



