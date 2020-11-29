Paul Davis Powell
May 10, 1936 - November 25, 2020
McAlvey's Fort, Pennsylvania - Paul Davis Powell, 84, of McAlevy's Fort, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.
Born May 10, 1936 in Lewistown, he was a son of the late John Davis and Elda (Bigelow) Powell. On June 14, 1958 he married Jane (Howard) Powell who survives at their home.
Also surviving are his children, Sharon Kay Powell of State College; Susan Powell Whitfield & boyfriend Mike Spayd of McAlevy's Fort; Stephen Davis Powell & wife Beth of McAlevy's Fort; and Shirley Powell Clipper & husband David of Phoenixville, PA; grandchildren, Erin Whitfield, Nathan Whitfield, Eliana Powell, Eli Powell, David Clipper, and Alexander Clipper; 2 step grandchildren, Patricia Stauffer and Kirsten Yale-Senio; as well as a sister, Lois Buckley of Valley View Haven, Belleville.
Paul graduated in 1954 from Huntingdon High School. He was a life long dairy farmer in McAlevy's Fort. He was a lifelong member of the Ennisville Methodist Church, where he and his wife were the oldest living members. He was past president of the Huntingdon County Farm Bureau and held various other positions in that organization. He was also a past president of the Green Lee Cemetery Assoc. Paul enjoyed farming, reading, and attending various farm meetings. He & his wife retired from farming in 2005 and were able to take numerous vacations with the highlight being a trip to Alaska. During that trip, he took a helicopter ride and landed on a glacier. They also took several trips by paddleboat down the Mississippi River.
Due to Covid restrictions, his services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Richard Harter, Chaplain with Family Hospice officiating. Burial will be at Green Lee Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the UPMC Hospice Team from Huntingdon for their loving care over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Green Lee Cemetery Assoc., c/o Susan Whitfield, 13010 Slate Hill Road, Petersburg, PA 16669, or to Ennisville Methodist Cemetery Assoc., c/o Jessica Couch, 4916 Scarepond Road, Petersburg, PA 16669.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net
