Reverend Paul F. Miller June 19, 1927 ~ March 9, 2020 Surrounded by his loving family, Rev. Paul Franklin Miller of Spring Mills, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. He was 93. Born June 19, 1927 in Woolrich, Rev. Miller was a son of the late Roy and Mabel (Andrews) Miller. On August 3, 1953 he married Janet Royer who survives at their home. In addition to his wife Janet, Rev. Miller is survived by one son, Wesley Miller (Donna) of Spring Mills; one daughter, Ruth Clouser of Millheim; two sisters, Luella Lundy (Clarence) of Williamsport and, Bonnie Grove (Ben) of Spring Mills and five grandchildren, Julie Shah (Saunuk) of New Cumberland, Andrew Miller (Molly) of Spring Mills, Maureen Miller of NC, Jason Clouser (Amanda) of Madisonburg and, Laura Clouser of Warrington. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren, Madelyn, Regan, and Huston Miller, Zachary and Lucas Shah and Emmitt and Brinley Clouser. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ervin, Leon, Clifford and Kenneth. In his younger years, Rev. Miller farmed before he was called into the ministry. He attended Emmanuel Missionary College in Colorado Springs and graduated from Allentown Bible Institute in Allentown. His first pastorate was at Carroll, PA where he met his future bride, Janet. He went on to serve churches in Binghamton, NY, Chandler, OK, Bellefonte, PA, Mahaffey, PA, Spring Mills, PA and Milroy, PA. His early pastorates were bi-vocational as he also worked at Woolrich Woolen Mills and, with his brother Clifford in the logging, pulpwood and sawmill businesses. Rev. Miller served as Assistant and General Superintendent of the God's Missionary Church Conference. He mentored many pastors, missionaries and Christian workers and, ministered to a wide range of people from operating a Christian Day School to his senior citizen friends at the Old Gregg School. He was a humble, quiet man; looked up to, loved and respected by many in the churches and conference. A self -taught musician, Rev Miller played a wide variety of stringed instruments and keyboards. He enjoyed gardening, cycling, hunting, fishing, wood working and later in life sitting on the front porch of his home. Family and friends will be received from 9 am to 11am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the G. I. Straub Tabernacle on the campus of Penn View Bible Institute, 125 Penn View Drive, Penns Creek, PA. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Jacob Martin and Rev. John Zechman officiating. Contributions in memory of Rev. Miller may be given to God's Missionary Church, c/o Alan Walter, 2127 Hill Street, Lebanon, PA 17046-2749. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

