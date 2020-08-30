1/2
Paul Frederick Fye Jr.
Paul Frederick Fye, Jr. May 28, 1932-August 26, 2020 Paul Frederick Fye, Jr., 88, of Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation in Lock Haven. He was the loving husband of Georgine J. (Barger) Fye. The couple shared over 62 years of marriage together. Born May 28, 1932 in Lock Haven, Paul was the son of the late Paul F. and Mary D. (Moore) Fye, Sr. After graduating high school, he earned the rank of Corporal while in the Army during the Korean War and served over a year overseas in Korea. Paul worked as a riveter for Piper Aircraft. He was a member of the Bald Eagle Beagle Club and the American Legion Post 623 in Beech Creek. As an avid fisherman and hunter, Paul was most proud of raising his champion beagle, "Fye's Little Joe." In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two sons, Franklin J. Fye of Mackeyville and Steven T. Fye of Mill Hall; one daughter, Victoria L. (Fye) James and husband, Vernon L. of Julian; five grandchildren, Natalie N. (Jesse) McCafferty, Amber J. Fye, Amanda L. (Ben) Weaver, Joshua M. James, and Rafe Hooven; five great-grandchildren, Stiles Osborne, Parker Thompson, Carly Hooven, Jacob Weaver, and Nathan Weaver; and one sister, Beverly Marcaccio. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew P. Fye; three brothers, William, Ronald, and Larry Fye; and one sister, Barbara Lair. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Helt Funeral Chapel, 232 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall. A celebration of life funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 with Certified Celebrant Brigitte Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lock Haven with full military honors provided by the Korean War Veterans' Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania, 119 S. Burrowes St., Suite 701, State College, PA 16801. Send online condolences at MaxwellHelt.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
