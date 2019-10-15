Paul Henry Showers November 5, 1927October 11, 2019 Paul Henry Showers, 91, of Centre Hall, died Friday, October 11, 2019; at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. He was born November 5, 1927 in Spring Mills, son of the late George Henry and Frances Roush Showers. On October 12, 1975, he married Sharon L. Styers who survives at home. Following his high school years, Paul served in the U.S. military during the Korean Conflict, earning the rank of Corporal. He served with the Military Police, and earned a Japanese Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He was especially proud of the fact that he served as his direct superior's personal bodyguard. Mr. Showers worked as a tractor trailer tank truck driver for R.E. Breon for nearly 30 years. Following that, he worked in the building construction industry and later went to work for the Penns Valley Area School District, as a custodian, retiring after several years of service. Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren, shopping with his daughter Petrina, going out to eat - each time ordering a cheeseburger and french fries, and tinkering around the house. He was the ultimate handyman and could fix almost anything. He was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed it. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter Petrina Dee Showers of Centre Hall; two sons, Nicholas Henry and his wife Amanda Strittmatter Showers of Centre Hall, and Jed Henry and his wife Jan Showers of Aaronsburg; and three grandchildren, Chloe Showers, Oliver Henry Showers, and Charlotte Showers. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Rishel, Carrie Winkelblech and Elsie Winkelblech. Friends will be received from 4 pm until 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church 127 South Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall. A memorial service will follow immediately at 5:30 pm with the Reverend Debra Dailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, P. O. Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019