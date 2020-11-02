Paul K. Butler
February 24, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Paul K. Butler, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Mt. Nittany Medical Center.
He was born February 24, 1940 in Union Township, a son of the late Joseph and Freda McCartney Butler. He married Mary G. Tressler in Snow Shoe in 1975. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2018.
Paul was a truck driver for various companies. He enjoyed hang gliding, hunting, motorcycles, Hobby cars, trains, and motorcycles, and camping.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by two daughters, Tonnie ( Dave ) Harpster of Centre Hall, Paula ( Gary ) Sampsel of Lamar, three step-daughters, Vickey ( Ed ) Emel of Bellefonte, Julie ( Roy ) Butler of Milesburg, and Pam ( Chuck ) Dickey of Mill Hall, three step-sons, Garry ( Deb ) Jabco of Milesburg, Fred ( Stephany ) Jabco of Unionville, and Ken ( Kim ) Jabco of Milesburg, two brothers, Dean ( Nancy ) Butler and Roy ( Lemoyne ) Butler both of Milesburg, and a sister, Nancy ( Bob ) Rhoades of Milesburg, two grandchildren, thirteen step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and fourteen stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at noon at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home 135 West Main Street, Howard. Friends will be received from 10 until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be adhered to and masks are required. Burial will be at Schencks Cemetery, Howard.
