1/1
Paul K. Butler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul K. Butler
February 24, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Paul K. Butler, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Mt. Nittany Medical Center.
He was born February 24, 1940 in Union Township, a son of the late Joseph and Freda McCartney Butler. He married Mary G. Tressler in Snow Shoe in 1975. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2018.
Paul was a truck driver for various companies. He enjoyed hang gliding, hunting, motorcycles, Hobby cars, trains, and motorcycles, and camping.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by two daughters, Tonnie ( Dave ) Harpster of Centre Hall, Paula ( Gary ) Sampsel of Lamar, three step-daughters, Vickey ( Ed ) Emel of Bellefonte, Julie ( Roy ) Butler of Milesburg, and Pam ( Chuck ) Dickey of Mill Hall, three step-sons, Garry ( Deb ) Jabco of Milesburg, Fred ( Stephany ) Jabco of Unionville, and Ken ( Kim ) Jabco of Milesburg, two brothers, Dean ( Nancy ) Butler and Roy ( Lemoyne ) Butler both of Milesburg, and a sister, Nancy ( Bob ) Rhoades of Milesburg, two grandchildren, thirteen step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and fourteen stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at noon at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home 135 West Main Street, Howard. Friends will be received from 10 until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be adhered to and masks are required. Burial will be at Schencks Cemetery, Howard.
Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 West Main St
Howard, PA 16842
(814) 625-2552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved