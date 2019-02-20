Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. Wood. View Sign



Paul L. Wood August 27, 1935 February 16, 2019 Paul L. Wood, 83, died in State College on February 16, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1935, in Renovo, to the late Leonard and Elizabeth Wood. He graduated from Renovo High School in 1953, and was class president, Lock Haven University in 1958, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education and from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., in 1970, with a Masters in Liberal Studies. On March 8, 1963, he married the former Mary Alice Chilcote and moved to Lebanon, Penna. in August 1963, to teach math and be head basketball coach at South Lebanon High School. Before moving to Lebanon he taught in the Mount Union Area Schools for five years and also served as an assistant football and basketball coach. He was the coach for two campaigns at South Lebanon before the merger with Cornwall High School. He coached the JV team under Ernest Firestone for three years and then became the head coach of Cedar Crest High School in 1968. He was head coach for nine years winning the Berks County League, Western Division in 1971, and winning the Lebanon-Lancaster League title in 1976. In 1979, he became the athletic director and held this position for eight years. He continued as a math teacher until his retirement in 1997. He had also served as Math Department Chairman for several years. After retirement he taught math courses at Lebanon Area Community College for a few years. He was a member of PSEA, NEA, National Council of Teachers of Math, listed in Leaders of American Secondary Education, Central PA Sports Hall of Fame, a life member of BPOE-Renovo Lodge, and a member of the Nittany Lion Club. In 2006, he and his wife moved to State College. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; his daughter, Traci Edelman, his son-in-law, Randy, and his granddaughter, Abigail, all of State College. He is also survived by a brother, David, of Ephrata; a niece, Wendy Delpiano and her husband Michael, and their children, Dylan, Dalton and Devon, of Stevens. Per his request all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions to his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Arrangements are under the care of Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

