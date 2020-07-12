1/
Paul Michael Simenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Michael Simenson Paul Michael Simenson of Port Matilda, PA passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Howe, and loving step-daughters, Melissa, Alena and Emily, who looked upon him as their own father. He is also survived by his brother Robert Jr. (Wendy) and nieces Hope and Grace. He was predeceased by his siblings, Suzanne and Mark. Paul was born on Governor's Island, NYC. He lived three years on a military base in Japan where his father was stationed but thought of Rosemont, PA where he grew up as home. Paul received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Penn State University and completed coursework at the doctoral level, all but dissertation. Paul spent most of his career working at the Office of Student Aid at Penn State. Paul was considered an icon in the office; he helped countless students and parents navigate the complexities of student financial aid, and he shared his wealth of knowledge training new staff members over the years. In addition to responsibilities at Main Campus, Paul served as liaison for the Commonwealth Campuses and the graduate law, business and medical programs. Paul loved his family, his dogs and the Penn State community. Paul was an unassuming, kind, patient, generous and witty person who asked very little of life except for the opportunity to help others. He will be greatly missed. Neither Paul nor the family would want anyone to risk becoming ill during the pandemic. In lieu of a memorial service, the family asks to please sign the guestbook and share condolences at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com/. Paul will be buried in a private service with family only at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. The family asks donations be made in Paul's memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate or 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved