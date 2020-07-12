Paul Michael Simenson Paul Michael Simenson of Port Matilda, PA passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Howe, and loving step-daughters, Melissa, Alena and Emily, who looked upon him as their own father. He is also survived by his brother Robert Jr. (Wendy) and nieces Hope and Grace. He was predeceased by his siblings, Suzanne and Mark. Paul was born on Governor's Island, NYC. He lived three years on a military base in Japan where his father was stationed but thought of Rosemont, PA where he grew up as home. Paul received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Penn State University and completed coursework at the doctoral level, all but dissertation. Paul spent most of his career working at the Office of Student Aid at Penn State. Paul was considered an icon in the office; he helped countless students and parents navigate the complexities of student financial aid, and he shared his wealth of knowledge training new staff members over the years. In addition to responsibilities at Main Campus, Paul served as liaison for the Commonwealth Campuses and the graduate law, business and medical programs. Paul loved his family, his dogs and the Penn State community. Paul was an unassuming, kind, patient, generous and witty person who asked very little of life except for the opportunity to help others. He will be greatly missed. Neither Paul nor the family would want anyone to risk becoming ill during the pandemic. In lieu of a memorial service, the family asks to please sign the guestbook and share condolences at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com/
. Paul will be buried in a private service with family only at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. The family asks donations be made in Paul's memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate
or 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383).