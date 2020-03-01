Paul R. Shellenberger May 28, 1935-February 17, 2020 Paul R. Shellenberger, 84, of Franklin, IN, died February 17, 2020, at his home. Paul was born in Dover, PA, on May 28, 1935, to Charles Peter Shellenberger and Mary Jane (Gerber) Shellenberger. He married Joan M. (Rost) Shellenberger in May of 1957, she survives. He received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Penn State, then did his PhD work at Iowa State. Paul worked in Texas for several years before returning to Penn State where he was a Professor of Dairy Science for 30 years. During his tenure at PSU, he served on the Faculty Senate for 20 years, including its Promotion and Tenure Committee. Dr. Shellenberger received numerous awards for his exemplary teaching and advising of students, including Distinguished Dairy Science Alumnus in 2008. Helping his students get into veterinary schools was a great professional accomplishment, and even after being retired for 20 years, he still maintains close contact with dozens of his students. Paul is survived by his wife Joan M. (Rost) Shellenberger of Franklin, IN; and their children, Todd Shellenberger (Jamie) of Indianapolis, IN, and Lisa Schmidt (Mark) of Rescue, CA; and grandchildren, Erika and Drew Shellenberger and Matt, Mike, and Nick Schmidt. Paul and Joan moved to Indiana in 2003 and enjoyed developing new friendships at the United Methodist Community and volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in Martinsville, IN. Paul was an avid gardener and woodworker and loved sharing his famous two-color cutting boards with his friends and family. He was a passionate PopPop to his grandchildren and never tired of encouraging everyone with a smile and hug. The Reverend Andy Kinsey will conduct a Celebration of Paul's Life at the Wright Chapel, Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community, 1070 West Jefferson Street in Franklin, IN on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family has requested his friends honor him by contributing to the , 1375 Martin St., Suite 206, State College, PA 16803. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
