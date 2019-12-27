Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul S. Hunter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul S. Hunter August 14, 1939 ~ December 24, 2019 Paul S. Hunter, 80, of Tipton, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born Aug. 14, 1939 in Altoona, a son of the late Richard N. and Bertha (Little) Hunter. He was married Jan. 29, 1960 to Brenda K. Shoenfelt. He is survived by his wife and 3 children: Paul S. Hunter, Jr. of Altoona, Kimberly A. Liutermosa (Martin) of Burlington, Conn., Jennifer L. Hale (Randall) in Tipton. Grandchildren: Jack and Jacob Hunter, Ashley Liutermosa, Alexander and Andrew Hale. Two brothers Richard "Ted" Hunter (Betty) and Donald Hunter (Leann). He was a graduate of Tyrone High in 1957 and served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1962. He was a member of the Bavarian Society, played Racketball, baseball & tennis. He loved boating and camping and dancing. He had worked as a Line Operator at P.P.G. Plant in Tipton for 30 years. Friends may gather at the Derman Funeral home, Inc. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 10 A.M. to the service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Gloria Montgomery officiating. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park.

Paul S. Hunter August 14, 1939 ~ December 24, 2019 Paul S. Hunter, 80, of Tipton, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born Aug. 14, 1939 in Altoona, a son of the late Richard N. and Bertha (Little) Hunter. He was married Jan. 29, 1960 to Brenda K. Shoenfelt. He is survived by his wife and 3 children: Paul S. Hunter, Jr. of Altoona, Kimberly A. Liutermosa (Martin) of Burlington, Conn., Jennifer L. Hale (Randall) in Tipton. Grandchildren: Jack and Jacob Hunter, Ashley Liutermosa, Alexander and Andrew Hale. Two brothers Richard "Ted" Hunter (Betty) and Donald Hunter (Leann). He was a graduate of Tyrone High in 1957 and served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1962. He was a member of the Bavarian Society, played Racketball, baseball & tennis. He loved boating and camping and dancing. He had worked as a Line Operator at P.P.G. Plant in Tipton for 30 years. Friends may gather at the Derman Funeral home, Inc. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 10 A.M. to the service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Gloria Montgomery officiating. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park. Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close